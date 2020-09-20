Maharashtra Sees 20,598 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hrs; Death Toll Stands At 32,671

On Sunday, September 20, Maharashtra recorded 20,598 new novel coronavirus cases, propelling the state's COVID-19 tally to 12,08,374. At present, there are 2,91,238 active cases in the state. With 26,408 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 8,84,341.

455 deaths—66 from Pune, 54 from Nagpur, 44 from Mumbai, 22 from Ratnagiri, 21 each from Dhule and Aurangabad, 18 from Latur, 17 from Osmanabad, 16 each from Ahmedabad and Sangli, 14 each from Satara and Kalyan-Dombivali, 13 from Nashik, 12 from Jalgaon, 11 each from Thane and Kolhapur, 10 from Pimpri Chinchwad, 9 from Bhandara, 8 from Navi Mumbai, 6 each from Solapur and Raigad, 5 each from Amravati and Mira Bhayandar, 4 from Bhiwandi, three each from Nanded, Vasai Virar and Gadchiroli, two each from Panvel, Parbhani and Chandrapur and one each from Ulhasnagar, Palghar, Hingoli, Jalna, Akola, Yavatmal, Buldhana, Washim, Gondia and Wardha were reported on Sunday.

Until now, a total of 32,671 persons have died owing to COVID-19. So far, 58,72,241 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 18,49,217 persons are under home quarantine, 35,644 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate, and fatality rate in Maharashtra stands at 20.58%, 73.17%, and 2.7% respectively.

Read: COVID Debate: Centre Says 'received Rs 893.93 Crores From PM-CARES Fund' In Lok Sabha

Maharashtra reported 20,598 new COVID-19 cases, 26,408 discharges and 455 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 12,08,642 including 8,84,341 discharges, 32,671 deaths and 2,91,238 active cases: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/VUkwEDCV3n — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2020

Read: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's Tally Crosses 54 Lakh; ICMR Completes 2nd Serosurvey

State government launches campaign

The Maharashtra government has launched the 'My Family, My Responsibility' campaign to achieve effective healthcare education for the control of COVID-19. In Mumbai- one of the cities worst affected by COVID-19, volunteers appointed by the Public Health Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will go door-to-door to check the temperature and oxygen levels of every family. The campaign entails giving important messages related to healthcare, search suspected COVID-19 patients and provide referral treatment to people with co-morbidities such as diabetes, obesity, heart disease, and kidney disease.

The BMC has advised citizens to adopt a three-pronged approach to taking precautions. This involves maintaining a safe distance of at least 2 meters between each other, using masks regularly, and washing hands/using sanitizers properly. Additionally, the civic body has given more tips such as measuring body temperature and oxygen level daily, washing reusable masks using a sanitizer, having nutritious and vitamin-rich food, and practicing exercises to avoid immunity.

Read: BJP's Kirit Somaiya Scoffs At Uddhav Thackeray Govt Over Rs 5.43 Cr Tender; Lists Failures

Read: Dharavi's Coronavirus Infection Count Crosses 3,000