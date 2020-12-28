Maharashtra Sees 2498 New COVID-19 Cases & 50 Deaths; 18.14 Lakh Recoveries So Far

On Monday, December 28, 2498 more persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus taking the state's COVID-19 tally to 19,22,048. At present, there are 57,519 active cases in the state. With 4,501 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 18,14,449. Mumbai continues to be a major novel coronavirus hotspot with 557 new cases recorded in the day.

50 deaths- 12 from Mumbai, 7 from Aurangabad, three each from Kalyan Dombivali, Nashik, Ahmednagar and Solapur, two each from Gondia, Jalgaon, Panvel, Palghar and Navi Mumbai and one each from Dhule, Pimpri Chinchwad, Satara, Jalna, Beed, Bhandara, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli were reported on Monday.

Until now, a total of 49,305 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19. So far, over 1,25,43,772 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 4,52,535 persons are under home quarantine, 3,138 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 15.32%, 94.4%, and 2.57% respectively.

Read: Mumbai Reports 557 COVID-19 Cases, 720 Recoveries; 12 Die

Maharashtra reports 2,498 new #COVID19 cases, 4,501 discharges, and 50 deaths today, as per State Health Department



Total cases: 19,22,048



Total recoveries: 18,14,449



Total active cases: 57,159 pic.twitter.com/MlB0Ie14PS — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2020

Read: Instruct Officials To Support Health Min For COVID Vaccine Administration: MHA To States

COVID-19 situation in India

Currently, there are 1,02,07,871 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 97,82,669 patients were discharged and 1,47,901 fatalities are reported. There are 2,77,301 active cases in the country. With 21,131 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the national recovery rate has surged to 95.83 per cent. So far, India has recorded 7397 cases per million population as against the global average of 10,149.

79.61 per cent of the 20,021 new cases are from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, West Bengal, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala, Delhi, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu account for 72.99% of the recoveries reported in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, 80.29 per cent of the 336 new deaths were reported from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Kerala, and Karnataka.

Read: Nagpur Sees 335 COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths, 576 Recoveries