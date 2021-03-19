Maharashtra Sees 25,681 New COVID Cases & 70 Deaths; 41.66 Lakh Doses Administered So Far

Maharashtra witnessed 25,681 new novel coronavirus cases on Friday, March 19, taking the state's COVID-19 tally to 24,22,021. At present, there are 1,77,560 active cases in the state. With 14,400 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 21,89,965. With Mumbai recording 3062 cases in the day, it remains a major novel coronavirus hotspot in the state.

70 deaths — 10 from Mumbai, 7 from Solapur, 6 each from Amravati and Pune, 5 each from Vasai Virar, Nagpur and Satara, 4 each from Nashik and Wardha, three from Raigad, two each from Ahmednagar and Nandurbar and one each from Chandrapur, Washim, Akola, Nanded, Beed, Osmanabad, Latur, Aurangabad, Sindhudurg, Sangli and Kalyan Dombivali were reported on Friday. Out of the total deaths reported in the day, 43 occurred in the last 48 hours, 15 in the last week and the rest from the period before. Until now, a total of 53,208 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19.

So far, 1,80,83,977 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 8,67,333 persons are under home quarantine, 7848 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 13.39 per cent, 90.42 per cent and 2.20 per cent respectively.

COVID-19 inoculation in Maharashtra

On January 3, the Drugs Controller General of India approved COVISHIELD and COVAXIN for restricted emergency use. Manufactured by the Serum Institute of India with technology transfer from Oxford University-AstraZeneca, COVISHIELD is a Recombinant Chimpanzee Adenovirus vector vaccine with its overall efficacy of 70.42 per cent. On the other hand, COVAXIN is a Whole Virion Inactivated Corona Virus Vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR and NIV. On January 16, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray launched the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state and inaugurated the vaccination centre at BKC. While a total of 36,12,684 persons have been inoculated in Maharashtra so far, 5,54,186 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.