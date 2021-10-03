Maharashtra Sees 2,692 COVID-19 Cases, 2,716 Recoveries, 41 Fatalities

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 2,692 new coronavirus positive cases and 41 fatalities while 2,716 patients were discharged, the state health department said.

The new additions pushed Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally to 65,59,349, the death toll to 1,39,207 and the number of recoveries to 63,80,670, it said, adding that the state is now left with 35,888 active cases.

With 1,47,603 new tests, the number of samples examined in Maharashtra so far went up to 5,92,22,263.

Mumbai city reported 573 COVID-19 cases and three deaths during the day, taking the tally of infections to 7,44,389 and the number of fatalities to 16,125, the department said.

Mumbai division reported 1,053 more cases and four fatalities during the day which pushed the number of total cases in this region to 16,79,422 and the toll to 35,291.

Nashik division reported 500 new cases including 424 in the Ahmednagar district.

Pune division reported 809 cases, Kolhapur division 202, Aurangabad division 29, Latur division 73, Akola division 10, and Nagpur division 16.

Akola and Nagpur divisions did not report any fresh COVID-19 death on Sunday.

