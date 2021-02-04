Maharashtra Sees 2736 New COVID-19 Cases & 46 Deaths; 1.48 Cr Samples Tested So Far

On Thursday, February 4, 2736 persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Maharashtra taking the state's COVID-19 tally to 20,36,002. At present, there are 34,862 active cases in the state. With 5,339 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 19,48,674. Mumbai continues to be a major novel coronavirus hotspot with 463 new cases recorded in the day.

46 deaths — 11 from Pune, 6 from Yavatmal, 5 from Mumbai, three each from Wardha and Ahmednagar, two each from Nagpur, Amravati, Beed, Sangli and Solapur and one each from Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Pimpri Chinchwad, Kolhapur, Parbhani, Osmanabad and Akola were reported on Thursday. Out of the days reported in the day, 25 occurred in the last 48 hours, 6 in the last week and 15 are from the period of. Until now, a total of 51,215 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19.

So far, 1,48,21,561 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 1,78,676 persons are under home quarantine, 1911 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 13.74%, 95.71%, and 2.52% respectively.

Today, newly 2736 patients have been tested as positive in the state. Also newly 5339 patients have been cured today. Totally 1948674 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals. Total Active patients are 34862.The patient recovery rate in the state is 95.71%. — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) February 4, 2021

COVID-19 inoculation in Maharashtra

On January 3, the Drugs Controller General of India approved COVISHIELD and COVAXIN for restricted emergency use. Manufactured by the Serum Institute of India with technology transfer from Oxford University-AstraZeneca, COVISHIELD is a Recombinant Chimpanzee Adenovirus vector vaccine with its overall efficacy of 70.42%. On the other hand, COVAXIN is a Whole Virion Inactivated Corona Virus Vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR and NIV.

On January 16, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray launched the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state and inaugurated the vaccination centre at BKC. In the state, this drive is being conducted on 5 days every week- Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Till February 3, 3,54,633 health workers have been inoculated in Maharashtra which includes 35,889 beneficiaries who were administered the vaccine on Wednesday.

