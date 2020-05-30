Maharashtra Sees 2940 New COVID-19 Cases And 99 Deaths; Fatality Rate At 3.37%

Maharashtra continued its steep increase with 2940 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 99 deaths, on Saturday, May 30. At the time of writing this articled, there are 34,881 active cases in the state. The number of recovered cases in the state rose to 28,081 after 1084 patients were discharged in the day.

Out of the total deaths reported, 40 deaths occurred in the last two days and the rest are from the period 6th May to 27th May 2020. Out of the 59 deaths in this period, 35 were recorded in Mumbai, 7 in Panvel, 6 in Thane, 6 in Vasai-Virar, 2 in Navi Mumbai, 1 was recorded in KalyanDombivali, 1 in Jalgaon and 1 of a resident of another state.

The recovery and fatality rate pertaining to COVID-19 in the state stands at 43.07% and 3.37% respectively. The patient doubling time for the state was 11.3 days in the last week, it has now improved to 17.5 days. The same for the country is 17,1 days. A total of 4,33,557 samples have been tested in various laboratories so far. Currently, 5,51,660 people are in-home quarantine. There are 72,681 beds available in quarantine institutions and 35,420 people are in institutional quarantine currently.

Mumbai & Major Cities In Maharashtra Unlikely To Ease Lockdown Restrictions: Sources

As the Centre extended the Coronavirus lockdown till June 30, sources have reported on Saturday, that the Maharashtra government is unlikely allow any relaxations in major cities like Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Malegaon, Pune, Solapur. Currently, CM Uddhav Thackeray is holding a review meeting with the Chief secretary and cabinet ministers and will address the state soon.

Earlier on Friday, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said that the state govt will soon announce a financial package to steer the state out of the present economic crisis caused due to COVID-19 situation. He said that although the Centre recently announced an economic package, there were still differences of opinion on how much money will be given to the people. With lakhs of migrant workers leaving the state to return home amid job loss, Maharashtra government has urged the youths living in the backward areas of the state to take up jobs in the industrial sectors to fill the vacuum.

