Maharashtra Sees 3442 New Cases Taking COVID-19 Tally To 18.86 Lakh; 70 Deaths Reported

Maharashtra again witnessed a slight rise in daily COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, December 15, with 3,442 more persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus. This propelled the state's COVID-19 tally to 18,86,807. At present, there are 71,356 active cases in the state. With 4395 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 17,66,010. Mumbai continues to be a major novel coronavirus hotspot with 521 new cases recorded in the day.

70 deaths - 11 from Pune, 8 from Solapur, 7 each from Mumbai and Gadchiroli, 5 each from Ahmednagar and Satara, 4 from Nagpur, three each from Bhandara and Beed, two each from Mira Bhayandar, Panvel and Jalna and one each from Yavatmal, Akola, Nanded, Latur, Aurangabad, Sangli, Kolhapur, Nandurbar, Nashik, Thane and Navi Mumbai were reported on Tuesday.

Until now, a total of 48,339 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19. So far, 1,18,06,808 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 5,24,059 persons are under home quarantine, 4316 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate, and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 15.98%, 93.60%, and 2.56% respectively.

COVID-19 crisis in India

Currently, there are 99,06,165 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 94,22,636 patients have been discharged and 1,43,709 fatalities have been reported. There are 3,39,820 active cases in the country. With 34,477 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the national recovery rate has surged to 95.12%.

73.52% of the 22,065 new cases are from Maharashtra, Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala, Delhi, Karnataka, and Rajasthan account for 74.24% of the recoveries reported in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, 79.66 per cent of the 414 new deaths were reported from Maharashtra, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Kerala, and Rajasthan.

