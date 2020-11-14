Maharashtra Sees 4237 New COVID-19 Cases; Recovery Rate Dips To 92.41%

On Saturday, November 14, Maharashtra recorded 4237 novel coronavirus cases taking the state's COVID-19 tally to 17,44,698. At present, there are 85,503 active cases in the state. With 2,707 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 16,12,314.

105 deaths- 21 from the region comprising Thane, Kalyan-Dombivali, Navi Mumbai, Ulhasnagar, Bhiwandi and Mira Bhayandar, 18 from Pune, 16 from Mumbai, 15 from Satara, 8 from Sangli, 6 from Chandrapur, 4 from Nagpur, three from Solapur, two each from the region comprising Nashik and Malegaon, Jalgaon and Nanded and one each from Gondia, Yavatmal, Akola, Beed, Osmanabad, Latur, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Dhule and the region comprising Palghar and Vasai Virar were reported on Saturday.

Until now, a total of 45,914 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19. So far, more than 96 lakh samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. The COVID-19 recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 92.41% and 2.63% respectively.

COVID-19 situation in India

Currently, there are 87,73,479 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 81,63,572 patients have been discharged and 1,29,188 fatalities have been reported. There are 4,80,719 cases in the country. This marks the 4th day in a row when India has registered less than 5 lakh active cases. With 47,992 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the national recovery rate has surged to 93.05%.

76% of the newly recovered cases are from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, and Delhi. Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala, Delhi, and Rajasthan account for 76% of the 44,684 cases reported in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, 79% of the 520 new deaths were reported from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Kerala, and Chhattisgarh.

