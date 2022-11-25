Maharashtra Sees 72 New COVID-19 Cases, One Casualty; Active Tally At 531

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 72 new cases of coronavirus and one casualty that raised the tally of infections to 81,35,522 and toll to 1,48,405, an official said.

As per the statement issued by the health department, the state currently has 531 active cases.

Of the latest cases, Mumbai division saw 28 infections, followed by Pune with 22, Akola nine, Nashik seven, Aurangabad and Latur two each and Nagpur one, it said.

The only fatality of the day was reported in Nagpur, it was stated.

With the addition of 18 new cases, the tally of infections in Mumbai city reached 11,53,936 and toll stood at 19,743 deaths.

At least 97 persons recovered from the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 79,86,586, the statement said.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,35,522; fresh cases 72; death toll 1,48,405; recoveries 79,86,586; active cases 531.