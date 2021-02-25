Maharashtra Sees 8702 New COVID-19 Cases & 56 Deaths; 3.05 Lakh Persons In Home Quarantine

On Thursday, February 25, Maharashtra reported 8702 new novel coronavirus cases taking the state's COVID-19 tally to 21,29,821. At present, there are 64,260 active cases in the state. With 3774 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 20,12,367.

56 deaths — 8 from Jalna, 7 from Aurangabad, 6 each from Kalyan Dombivali and Amravati, 5 each from Nagpur and Mumbai, three each from Ahmednagar and Nanded, two each from Beed, Latur, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Navi Mumbai were reported on Thursday. Out of the total deaths reported in the day, 20 occurred in the last 48 hours, 22 in the last week and the rest from the period before. Until now, a total of 51,993 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19.

So far, 1,60,26,587 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 3,05,745 persons are under home quarantine, 2521 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 13.29 per cent, 94.49 per cent and 2.44 per cent respectively.

Today, newly 8702 patients have been tested as positive in the state. Also newly 3744 patients have been cured today. Totally 2012367 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals. Total Active patients are 64260.The patient recovery rate in the state is 94.49%. — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) February 25, 2021

COVID-19 vaccination in India

On January 3, the Drugs Controller General of India approved COVISHIELD and COVAXIN for restricted emergency use. Manufactured by the Serum Institute of India with technology transfer from Oxford University-AstraZeneca, COVISHIELD is a Recombinant Chimpanzee Adenovirus vector vaccine with its overall efficacy of 70.42 per cent. On the other hand, COVAXIN is a Whole Virion Inactivated Corona Virus Vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR and NIV.

On January 16, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray launched the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state and inaugurated the vaccination centre at BKC. In the state, this drive is being conducted on 5 days every week- Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. While a total of 11,28,048 healthcare and frontline workers have been inoculated in Maharashtra so far, 1,30,769 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.

