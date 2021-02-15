Maharashtra Sees Dip In COVID-19 Cases Taking Tally To 20.67 Lakh; Fatality Rate At 2.49%

Maharashtra again witnessed a dip in daily COVID-19 cases on Monday, February 15, with 3365 more persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus. This propelled the state's COVID-19 tally to 20,67,643. At present, there are 36,201 active cases in the state. With 3105 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 19,78,708. Mumbai continues to be a major novel coronavirus hotspot with 493 new cases recorded in the day.

23 deaths — 11 from Raigad, three from Mumbai, two each from Aurangabad and Nagpur and one each from Amravati, Ratnagiri, Nashik, Panvel and Navi Mumbai were reported on Monday. Out of the total deaths reported in the day, 7 occurred in the last 48 hours, three in the last week and the rest from the period before. Until now, a total of 51,552 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19.

So far, over 1,53,59,026 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 1,74,704 persons are under home quarantine, 1,714 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 13.46%, 95.7% and 2.49% respectively. Speaking in Aurangabad earlier in the day, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope stressed that the formula of of tracing, testing and treatment will have to be implemented strictly to combat a rise in COVID-19 cases in some parts of the state.

COVID-19 vaccination in Maharashtra

On January 3, the Drugs Controller General of India approved COVISHIELD and COVAXIN for restricted emergency use. Manufactured by the Serum Institute of India with technology transfer from Oxford University-AstraZeneca, COVISHIELD is a Recombinant Chimpanzee Adenovirus vector vaccine with its overall efficacy of 70.42%. On the other hand, COVAXIN is a Whole Virion Inactivated Corona Virus Vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR and NIV.

On January 16, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray launched the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state and inaugurated the vaccination centre at BKC. In the state, this drive is being conducted on 5 days every week- Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. As of 6 pm on Monday, 6,96,695 people have been inoculated against COVID-19 which includes 2,028 persons who have received both doses of the vaccine.

