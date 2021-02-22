Maharashtra Sees Drop In COVID-19 Cases With 5,210 New Patients; Fatality Rate At 2.46%

In a heartening development on Monday, February 22, Maharashtra saw a fall in daily COVID-19 cases with 5210 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus. This has propelled the state's COVID-19 tally to 21,06,094. Mumbai continues to be a major novel coronavirus hotspot with 760 patients recorded in the day. At present, there are 53,113 active cases in the state. With 5035 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 19,99,982.

18 deaths — 8 from Amravati, two each from Akola, Latur and Nashik and one each from Pune, Solapur, Osmanabad and Beed were reported on Monday. Out of the total deaths reported in the day, 6 occurred in the last 48 hours, 9 in the last week and the rest from the period before. Until now, a total of 51,806 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19.

So far, 1,57,93,424 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 2,24,054 persons are under home quarantine, 1891 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 13.34 per cent, 94.96 per cent and 2.46 per cent respectively.

— Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) February 22, 2021

COVID-19 vaccination in Maharashtra

On January 3, the Drugs Controller General of India approved COVISHIELD and COVAXIN for restricted emergency use. Manufactured by the Serum Institute of India with technology transfer from Oxford University-AstraZeneca, COVISHIELD is a Recombinant Chimpanzee Adenovirus vector vaccine with its overall efficacy of 70.42 per cent. On the other hand, COVAXIN is a Whole Virion Inactivated Corona Virus Vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR and NIV.

On January 16, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray launched the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state and inaugurated the vaccination centre at BKC. In the state, this drive is being conducted on 5 days every week- Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. On Saturday, 57,367 persons were vaccinated in the state. While a total of 9,74,876 healthcare and frontline workers have been inoculated in Maharashtra so far, 67,857 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.

