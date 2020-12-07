Maharashtra Sees Fewer Daily COVID-19 Cases With 3075 New Patients; 40 Deaths Reported

There was a significant dip in Maharashtra's daily COVID-19 cases on Monday, December 7, with 3075 more persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus. This has propelled the state's COVID-19 tally to 18,55,341. At present, there are 75,767 active cases in the state. With 7345 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 17,30,715. Mumbai continues to be a major novel coronavirus hotspot with 544 new cases recorded in the day.

40 deaths - 11 from Mumbai, 4 from Nagpur, three each from Nashik, Satara and Chandrapur, two each from Yavatmal, Pune, Panvel, Kalyan Dombivali and Thane and one each from Ahmednagar, Pimpri Chinchwad, Latur and Bhandara were reported on Monday.

Until now, a total of 47,774 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19. So far, 1,13,18,721 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 5,55,180 persons are under home quarantine, 5565 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate, and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 16.39%, 93.28%, and 2.57% respectively.

COVID-19 situation in India

Currently, there are 96,77,203 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 91,39,901 patients have been discharged and 1,40,573 fatalities have been reported. There are 3,96,729 active cases in the country. With 41,970 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the national recovery rate has surged to 94.37%. In the last 7 days, new cases per million population are 186.

75.70% of the 35,551 new cases are from Maharashtra, Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Chhattisgarh. Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan account for 76.6% of the recoveries reported in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, 79.05 percent of the 482 new deaths were reported from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Kerala, and Rajasthan.

