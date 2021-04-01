Maharashtra Sees Highest One-day Spike Of 43,183 COVID Cases; Death Toll Rises To 54,898

On Thursday, April 1, Maharashtra reported its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with 43,183 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus. This propelled the state's COVID-19 tally to 28,56,163. At present, there are 3,66,533 active cases in the state. With 32,641 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 24,33,368. With Mumbai recording 8646 cases in the day, it remains a major novel coronavirus hotspot in the state.

249 deaths — 60 deaths from Nagpur, 35 from Aurangabad, 18 from Mumbai, 16 each from Nashik and Pune, 15 from Nanded, 10 from Nandurbar, 9 from Ahmednagar, 7 from Beed, 5 from Solapur, 4 each from Raigad, Thane, Latur, Parbhani and Osmanabad, three each from Akola, Hingoli, Sangli, Kolhapur, Jalgaon, Malegaon and Mira Bhayandar, two each from Bhiwandi, Pimpri Chinchwad, Amravati and Wardha and one each from Chandrapur, Bhandara, Jalna, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Panvel, Vasai Virar and Navi Mumbai were reported on Thursday. Out of the total deaths reported in the day, 140 occurred in the last 48 hours and 109 in the last week. Until now, a total of 54,898 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19.

So far, 1,99,75,341 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 19,09,498 persons are under home quarantine, 18,432 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 14.3 per cent, 85.2 per cent and 1.92 per cent respectively.

Coronavirus inoculation in Maharashtra

On January 3, the Drugs Controller General of India approved COVISHIELD and COVAXIN for restricted emergency use. Manufactured by the Serum Institute of India with technology transfer from Oxford University-AstraZeneca, COVISHIELD is a Recombinant Chimpanzee Adenovirus vector vaccine with its overall efficacy of 70.42 per cent. On the other hand, COVAXIN is a Whole Virion Inactivated Corona Virus Vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR and NIV. On January 16, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray launched the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state and inaugurated the vaccination centre at BKC. While a total of 58,33,743 persons have been inoculated in Maharashtra so far, 7,62,336 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.