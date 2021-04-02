Maharashtra Sees Record High Of 47,827 COVID-19 Cases; CM Reiterates 'lockdown' Warning

For the second day in a row, Maharashtra recorded its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with 47,827 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday, April 2. This propelled the state's COVID-19 tally to 29,04,076. At present, there are 3,89,832 active cases in the state. With 24,126 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 24,57,494. With Mumbai recording 8832 cases in the day, it remains a major novel coronavirus hotspot in the state.

202 deaths — 30 from Nagpur, 22 from Nanded, 19 from Mumbai, 17 from Thane, 11 from Pune, 10 from Dhule, 8 each from Nashik and Ahmednagar, 7 each from Yavatmal and Amravati, 6 from Palghar, 5 each from Ulhasnagar and Navi Mumbai, 4 each from Kalyan Dombivali, Vasai Virar, Solapur and Osmanabad, three each from Jalgaon, Raigad and Bhiwandi, two each from Pimpri Chinchwad, Aurangabad, Hingoli, Latur, Buldhana, Washim and Chandrapur were reported on Friday. Out of the total deaths reported in the day, 115 occurred in the last 48 hours and 87 in the last week. Until now, a total of 55,379 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19.

So far, 2,01,58,719 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 21,01,999 persons are under home quarantine, 19,237 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 14.41 per cent, 84.62 per cent and 1.91 per cent respectively.

CM warns of lockdown

In a sigh of relief for people across the state, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray did not announce a total lockdown during his address on Friday night. However, he hinted that the state government might impose stricter curbs in a couple of days to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. Elaborating on the current COVID-19 situation grappling the state, he warned that there could be a shortage of healthcare infrastructure in the next 15-20 days if the number of cases keeps on increasing.

While lauding the progress of the vaccination drive in the state, the Shiv Sena president lamented that people have become complacent. On this occasion, he mentioned that the administration was ramping up health facilities and aimed at conducting 2.5 lakh RT-PCR tests daily. Urging the citizens to cooperate with the government in the battle against COVID-19, Thackeray stressed that he is not ruling out the imposition of another lockdown. While a total of 61,66,220 persons have been inoculated in Maharashtra so far, 7,77,141 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.