With a record 16,867 people testing positive for Coronavirus in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra's tally of confirmed cases rose to 7,64,281 on Saturday, the state health department said.

The number of recovered patients rose by whopping 11,541 in the same period, taking the aggregate of recovered cases to 5,54,711. The Recovery Rate in the state now stands at 72.58%, close to the national average of 76.47%.

The state's Coronavirus death toll reached 24,103 after 328 patients succumbed to the highly infectious respiratory disease. Out of the 328 deaths reported today, 255 are from the last 48 hours and 37 are from last week. Rest 36 deaths are from the period before last week. Out of these 36 deaths, 14 occurred in Thane, 4 in Palghar, 3 in Nashik, 2 in Aurangabad, 2 in Kolhapur, 2 in Nagpur, 2 in Sangli, 1 in Beed, 1 in Jalgaon, 1 in Pune, 1 in Ratnagiri, and 1 in Satara. Maharashtra's case fatality rate (CFR) now stands at 3.15%, as against India's 1.81%.

As of August 29, there are 1,85,13 active cases in Maharashtra, the highest of any other State in the country.

Currently, 13,12,059 people are under home quarantine and 35,524 people in institutional quarantine. Furthermore, out of 40,10,200 laboratory samples, 7,64,281 have been tested positive (19.059%) for COVID-19 until August 99.

Unlock 4 announced

As India's COVID-19 cases soar, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on Saturday, extended the current lockdown limited to containment zones till 30 September. The MHA released the detailed guidelines under 'Unlock 4' allowing resumption of Metro Rail services, social gatherings upto 100 people with social distancing, open-air theatres. Schools, colleges and other institutions, cinema halls, swimming pools, theatres, and similar places will remain shut. Centre has also directed states to not impose any local lockdown outside containment zones without MHA approval and to allow free movement of people and goods throughout the nation.

