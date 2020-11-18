Maharashtra Sees Rise In Daily COVID-19 Cases With 5011 New Patients, 100 More Deaths

Maharashtra witnessed a slight rise in its daily COVID-19 caseload on Wednesday, November 18, after 5,011 more persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus. This has propelled the state's COVID-19 caseload to 17,57,520. At present, there are 80,221 active cases in the State. With 6,608 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 16,30,111.

100 deaths - 16 from Mumbai, 15 from Pune, eight each from Nagpur and Solapur, seven from Nashik, six from Bhandara, five from Chandrapur, four each from Pimpri Chinchwad and Satara, three each from Thane, Jalgaon, Beed and Yavatmal, two each from Raigad, Palghar and Navi Mumbai and one each from Panvel, Nandurbar, Sangli, Kolhapur, Latur, Osmanabad, Nanded and Buldhana were reported on Wednesday.

Until now, a total of 46,202 persons in the State have died owing to COVID-19. So far, 99,00,878 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 7,50,992 persons are under home quarantine, 5,354 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate, and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 17.75 per cent, 92.75 per cent, and 2.63 per cent respectively.

COVID-19 crisis in India

Currently, there are 89,12,907 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 83,35,109 patients have been discharged and 1,30,993 fatalities have been reported. There are 4,46,805 cases in the country. This marks the 46th day in a row when India has registered more daily recoveries than daily active cases. With 44,739 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the national recovery rate has surged to 93.52 per cent.

75 per cent of the newly recovered cases are from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, and Delhi. Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala, Delhi, and Rajasthan account for 76 per cent of the 38,617 cases reported in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, 78.9 per cent of the 474 new deaths were reported from Maharashtra, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Odisha, Punjab, Kerala, and Chhattisgarh.

