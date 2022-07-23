Maharashtra Sees Rise In Swine Flu Cases With 142 Infected, 7 Deaths; Mumbai On High Alert

Maharashtra has seen an increase in swine flu (Influenza A H1N1) infections in recent days, with at least 142 infected and seven fatalities recorded in the state between January 1 and July 21 of this year, according to the Maharashtra Health Department. The department also stated that they have observed a rising trend of swine flu cases reported in only some parts of Maharashtra.

Swine flu, a respiratory disease which is caused by the H1N1 virus, has affected the metropolitan city of Mumbai the most, with the city reporting 43 cases of swine flu out of a total of 142 cases in the state. Mumbai is followed by Pune which reported 23 cases of swine flu. Palghar district reported 22 cases, Nashik -17, 14 each were recorded in Nagpur city and Kolhapur, whereas seven such cases were reported in Thane city and 2 in Kalyan.

The seven deaths that were caused by this virus were recorded in Kolhapur, Thane, and Pune. According to the state health department, the swine flu fatalities this year till July 21 comprised three in Kolhapur and two each in Thane city and Pune, PTI reported.

Swine Flu Symptoms

Symptoms of Swine Flu include fever, cough, sore throat, chills, weakness, and body ache. Children, pregnant women, and the elderly are at risk of severe infection.

People may experience:

Pain in the muscles

Dry cough

Gastrointestinal symptoms like diarrhoea, nausea, or vomiting

Chills, fatigue, or fever

Headache, shortness of breath, and sore throat are other common symptoms

How does it spread?

Through airborne respiratory droplets (coughing or sneezing)

By touching a contaminated surface

Through saliva (kissing or shared drinks)

By skin-to-skin contact (handshakes or hugs)

Swine Flu treatment

For most people with swine flu, symptom relief is enough. Supportive care such as taking fluids, pain relievers for fever and headache, and resting may be helpful. In some cases, antiviral medication and IV fluids are prescribed within the first day or two of symptoms. The US Food and Drug Administration has approved the four antiviral drugs for Swine Flu -

Oseltamivir (Tamiflu)

Zanamivir (Relenza)

Peramivir (Rapivab)

Baloxavir (Xofluza)

However, flu viruses can develop resistance to these drugs.

Who is at risk of contracting Swine Flu?