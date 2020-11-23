Maharashtra Sees Sharp Fall In Daily COVID-19 Cases With Reduced Testing; 30 More Deaths

Maharashtra witnessed a drastic fall in the daily COVID-19 caseload on Monday, November 23, with only 4,153 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus. This propelled the state's COVID-19 tally to 17,84,361. However, it is pertinent to note that the drop in cases coincided with a corresponding decline in the number of samples tested for the novel coronavirus. While 92,556 tests were conducted on November 22, only 68,513 samples were tested for COVID-19 on Monday.

At present, there are 81,902 active cases in the state. With 3,729 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 16,54,793. In a heartening development, the number of daily deaths plummeted further to 30 from 50 in a day's time. These include 14 deaths from Mumbai, three each from Satara, Beed and Latur, two from Pune and one each from Chandrapur, Nanded, Solapur, Nashik and Kalyan Dombivali.

Until now, a total of 46,653 persons in the State have died owing to COVID-19. So far, 1,02,81,543 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 5,17,711 persons are under home quarantine, 6,524 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate, and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 17.35 per cent, 92.74 per cent, and 2.61 per cent respectively.

Maharashtra revises travel guidelines to contain COVID-19 spread

Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in some parts of India, the Maharashtra government unveiled new guidelines earlier in the day to contain the spread of novel coronavirus in the state. The SOP shall be applicable only for passengers entering Maharashtra from Delhi, Rajasthan, Goa and Gujarat by air, trains, or road. Passengers travelling to Maharashtra by air shall not be allowed to board the flight without an RT-PCR negative test report.

If passengers do not have the test reports on landing, they will have to compulsorily undergo RT-PCR testing at their own cost after which they shall be allowed to leave the airport premises. The passengers whose reports come positive will be contacted and treated as per the existing protocol. In the case of rail passengers alighting at stations in Maharashtra, they can either produce an RT-PCR negative test report or undergo screening for symptoms and body temperature.

While the asymptomatic passengers shall be allowed to go home, those having symptoms will undergo rapid antigen testing. If the passengers are found positive for novel coronavirus, they will be sent to COVID Care Centre where the treatment cost shall be borne by them. While there is no requirement for people entering the state through land borders to carry a COVID-19 negative test report, the rest of the procedure in place for train passengers will be applicable for them.

