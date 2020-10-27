Maharashtra Sees Slight Rise In COVID-19 Cases With 5363 New Patients; Death Rate At 2.63%

On Tuesday, October 27, Maharashtra saw a slight rise in its COVID-19 tally after 5,363 more persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus. This has propelled the State's COVID-19 caseload to 16,54,028. At present, there are 1,31,544 active cases in the State. With 7,836 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 14,78,496.

115 deaths - 23 from Mumbai, 22 from Pune, 9 from Latur, 8 from Nagpur, 5 from Nashik, 4 each from Solapur, Satara, Kolhapur and Chandrapur, three each from Wardha, Jalgaon and Panvel, two each from Navi Mumbai, Mira Bhayandar, Ahmednagar, Jalna, Beed, Yavatmal and Bhandara and one each from Buldhana, Washim, Osmanabad, Parbhani, Sindhudurg, Sangli and Raigad were reported on Tuesday.

Until now, a total of 43,463 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19. So far, 87,00,033 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 25,28,907 persons are under home quarantine, 13,237 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate, and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 19.01 per cent, 89.39 per cent, and 2.63 per cent respectively.

Today,newly 5363 patients have been tested as positive in the state. Also newly 7836 patients have been cured today. Totally 1478496 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals Total Active patients are 131544. The patient recovery rate in the state is 89.39%. — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) October 27, 2020

COVID-19 crisis in India

Currently, there are 79,46,429 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 72,01,070 patients have been discharged and 1,19,502 fatalities have been reported. After the country recorded the lowest single-day COVID-19 tally (36,470) in three months, the active cases stand at 6,25,857. With 63,842 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the national recovery rate has surged to 90.62%.

78% of the newly recovered cases are from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Assam, West Bengal, and Delhi. Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, and Rajasthan account for 76% of the fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, nearly 80% of the 488 new deaths were reported from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Chhattisgarh. Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Home Affairs extended the lockdown in the containment zones across the country till November 30, 2020.

