Maharashtra: Six Barges, Two Boats Seized In Crackdown Against Sand Mining In Raigad

At least six barges and two boats were seized during raids against sand mining in the creeks of Maharashtra's Raigad district, an official said on Monday.

As per a release from the district administration, the raids were conducted by the police in creeks at Panvel, Taloja and Kharghar in the district recently.

At least six barges and two boats fitted with suction pumps were being used for unauthorised dredging at the creeks, it was stated.

Sand worth crores was recovered in the raids and the equipment used for the illegal activity was destroyed, the release said.