Last Updated:

Maharashtra: Six Barges, Two Boats Seized In Crackdown Against Sand Mining In Raigad

At least six barges and two boats were seized during raids against sand mining in the creeks of Maharashtra's Raigad district, an official said on Monday.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Maharashtra

Image: ANI/Representative


At least six barges and two boats were seized during raids against sand mining in the creeks of Maharashtra's Raigad district, an official said on Monday.

As per a release from the district administration, the raids were conducted by the police in creeks at Panvel, Taloja and Kharghar in the district recently.

At least six barges and two boats fitted with suction pumps were being used for unauthorised dredging at the creeks, it was stated.

Sand worth crores was recovered in the raids and the equipment used for the illegal activity was destroyed, the release said. 

READ | Maharashtra records 40 new COVID-19 cases; active tally at 293
READ | Maharashtra: One more constable held for running ganja supply racket in Nagpur jail
READ | Maharashtra CM, DyCM undertake inspection 'drive' of Samruddhi E-way's Nagpur-Shirdi stretch
READ | Maharashtra CM Shinde will take final call on ministers' visit to disputed areas in Karnataka, says Fadnavis
READ | Maharashtra: Four held with Ambergris worth Rs 70 lakh in Palghar district

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT