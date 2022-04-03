Maharashtra: Some Coaches Of Express Train Derail Near Nashik; Relief Teams Rush To Site

A few coaches of the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Jayanagar express train has derailed between Lahavit and Devlali stations near Nashik on Sunday afternoon, and medical as well as other relief teams have been rushed to the site, a Central Railway official said.

There is no report as yet of casualties from the incident, which took place around 3:10pm in CR's Bhusaval division, he added.

An accident relief train (ART) from Manmad, an accident relief medical equipment train from Bhusaval and a medical van from Igatpuri have rushed to the spot, the official said.

He said multiple helpline numbers have been issued for passengers. These are 022-22694040 and 022-67455993 at CSMT, 0253-2465816 in Nashik Road, 02582-220167 in Bhusaval and 54173 for the Disaster Management Room.

Image: Twitter@ANI