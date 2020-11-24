Maharashtra: Specially-abled Woman Elected As Sarpanch Of 2 Villages Inspires People

Kavita Bhondwe, a 34-year-old specially-abled woman defied all challenges in life to become the Sarpanch of two villages in Dindori Taluka, Nashik district for over nine years. During her tenure in the office, she did not let her physical ability hinder her positive contribution to the local residents of the villages and reportedly ensured that the people are provided with roads, drinking water supply, even houses for the poor.

As per ANI report, Bhondwe became a sarpanch at the age of 25 and is currently in her second term but despite the personal challenges and societal pressures, she overcame the prejudices against her due to being specially-abled. The 34-year-old ended up bringing about huge changes in the Gram Panchayat’s affairs and even took a stringent stance against the illegal practices that were hindering the progress in the region.

“Since I was physically challenged, people use to make fun of me. They said if I can’t take care of myself how would I be able to take care of the village. I was not paying attention to them. My family always supported me. My brother and father used to drop me at the office and pick me up. Many did not like the fact that I became Sarpanch at the young age of 25 years,” Bhondwe told ANI.

Read - Maha: Sarpanch Held For Bribery By ACB In Jalna

Read - C'garh: Naxals Kill Village Sarpanch's Husband In Dhamtari

Maharashtra: A 34-year-old specially-abled woman is serving the society as Sarpanch of 2 villages in Dindori Taluka, Nashik district.



Currently in her 2nd term, Kavita Bhondwe made changes in Gram Panchayats' affairs & stood up against illegal practices in Dahegaon & Waglud. pic.twitter.com/OlwZD6kGWU — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2020

Kavita credits her father for contesting in elections

While further talking about her journey, Bhondwe thanked her father for encouraging her to contest in elections. The 34-year-old’s father, Pundalik Bhondwe has been a Gram Panchayat member for 15 years but eventually started facing difficulties due to lack of education. Therefore, in 2011, he advised his daughter to take responsibility.

But Kavita, who was never associated with Gram Panchayat before, won unanimously as sarpanch. During her tenure, she also established women’s self-help groups in both Dahegaon and Waglud villages. Even a local praised Kavita’s leadership and the development that she brought about.

“After she became Sarpanch, we got concrete roads. Toilets have been built in villages. She always takes the initiative of doing the development work in our village,” a local said.

Read - 4 Naxals Involved In Killing Cop & Sarpanch Held In Chandigarh

Read - Sarpanch, Others Booked For 'misusing' Revenue Official's Stamp In J-K's Rajouri