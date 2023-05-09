Maharashtra Students Stranded In Violence-hit Manipur Brought To Mumbai

Amid the ongoing violence in Manipur, stranded students were brought back to Mumbai from the violence-hit northeastern state. The development came after Manipur witnessed widespread protests against the inclusion of the Meitei in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was closely monitoring the situation and even talked to the students stuck in the riot-hit Manipur. According to sources, the students were first shifted to Assam from where a special flight was arranged to bring them back home.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Stranded students were brought back to Mumbai from violence-hit Manipur. (08.05) pic.twitter.com/Q78s0IaqHr — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2023

Notably, violent clashes broke out in Manipur recently between tribals and people belonging to the non-tribal Meitei community. The clashes have so far displaced over 22,000 people and killed at least 60.

Shinde spoke to students

Assuring the students that they will be brought back home safely, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, “There are 22 students from Maharashtra in Manipur. I have spoken to two of them - Vikash Sharma and Tushar Awhad. I told them not to be afraid of anything, the state is making all the necessary arrangements to bring them back safely.”

According to the press release issued by the Maharashtra government, the students were studying in some of the technology institutes based in Manipur.

Violence rocks Manipur

Days after the clashes hit the northeastern state severely, at least 60 people were reported to be dead, while 231 people have been injured. Meanwhile, over 22,000 people have been evacuated while 10,000 are still trapped in the violence.

Notably, 35,655 people including 1,593 students have been moved to safer locations. The Manipur government has decided to extend the internet ban in the state till May 13 in efforan t to maintain the law and order situation of the state.