Maharashtra Suspends State-run MSRTC Bus Services To Karnataka As Border Row Escalates

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has suspended bus services to Karnataka after the border dispute between both states over claims for Belagavi escalated on Tuesday. This comes a day after vehicles from Maharashtra entering Karnataka was attacked as people were seen pelting stones.

The Maharashtra government stated that the decision was taken citing the security and safety of passengers. "This has been done after a security alert from police that buses might be attacked in Karnataka during the agitation. A call to resume services will be taken after a clearance from police officials about the safety and security of the passengers as well as to avoid damage to the buses," it added. The services will be recommenced following an advisory by the police.

Basavaraj Bommai speaks to Eknath Shinde over border dispiute

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday had a telephonic discussion with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde over the ongoing border dispute. Taking to Twitter, CM Bommai informed that there was agreement on both sides to maintain peace as well as a law and order situation. However, Karnataka CM remained firm on his stand clear and said the legal battle will be pursued in the Supreme Court.

Karnataka CM tweeted, "Maharashtra Chief Minister Shri Eknath Shinde had a telephone discussion with me, and we both agreed that there should be peace and law and order to be maintained in both states. Since there is a harmonious relationship between the people of both states, however, there is no change in our stand as far as the Karnataka border is concerned. And the legal battle will be pursued in the Supreme court."

Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute

The tussle over the border dispute intensified on November 22 recently when Karanataka CM Bommai asserted that his government was seriously considering the merger of Maharashtra's Sangli district to merge with Karnataka in view of the resolution passed by some villages in the Jat taluka.

Following the Bommai's statement, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that no village in his state will be ceded to Karnataka. In response, to the counterattack, Bommai dubbed Fadnavis' statement as a 'provocative' remark and staked claim to Kannada-speaking regions of Maharashtra.