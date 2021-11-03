Maharashtra: Thane Logs 131 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 Deaths

With the addition of 131 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,66,130, while six more fatalities pushed the death toll to 11,529, an official said on Wednesday.

These new cases and deaths were reported on Tuesday, he said. The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.03 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,38,052, while the death toll has reached 3,289, another official said.

