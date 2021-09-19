Maharashtra: Thane Police Arrest Dawood’s Aide In Extortion Case Involving Param Bir Singh

In a massive development, an alleged aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim - Tariq Abdul Karim Merchant alias Parveen was arrested by Thane police on Sunday in connection to an extortion case. This arrest pertains to a case where Param Bir Singh is also an accused. Parveen, who is currently jailed in another case by the Maharashtra police, has been handed over to Thane police. Param Bir has been named in 4 such FIRs in connection to extortion cases.

Dawood link appears in Param Bir corruption probe

As per sources, the case pertains to several top IPS officers threatening to implicate Parveen in false cases unless paid bribes. The ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has been on the run since the Bombay High Court refused to quash cases of corruption against him currently being probed by Maharashtra police. An FIR has been filed on the complaint of alleged cricket bookie Sonu Jalan and businessman Ketan Tanna - naming Param Bir Singh, Pradeep Sharma, Parveen and 24 others.

In May, two bookies Sonu Jalan and Ketan Tanna wrote letters to Prime Minister Modi and CM Uddhav Thackeray recently, accusing Maharashtra DGP (Home Guards) Param Bir Singh of extortion and slapping false cases against them. Jalan, an accused in the 2018 IPL betting racket was arrested by then-Thane Commissioner Param Bir Singh in a cricket betting case for Rs 45 lakhs. The bookies have alleged that Singh and his colleague - Pradeep Sharma had extorted them while implicating them after falsely implicating them in betting cases.

Other allegations against Singh

Singh has already been accused by Police Inspector Bhimrao Ghadge of stopping the probe on collusion between builders & officials of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) to dupe the State government of Rs. 124 crore. Ghadge alleged that Singh had ordered Ghadge to drop the names of 3 Municipal Commissioners, 12 KDMC officials and 7 builders from the charge sheet and on refusing to do so led to Ghadge's wrongful imprisonment in a frivolous case till he was acquitted by a Sessions Court in September 2017. Singh has also been accused of allegedly demanding Rs 2 crores from one Sharad Agrawal. Maharashtra govt is already probing Param Bir Singh in the Antilia bomb scare case as to how officers like API Sachin Vaze – who has been arrested in connection with the case went rogue under his tenure.