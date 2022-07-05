Maharashtra: Thane's Mumbra Bypass Hit By Landslide Amid Heavy Rains; No Injuries Reported

As Mumbai and its neighbouring areas continue to receive heavy rainfall, a landslide has occurred near Thane's Mumbra bypass road. Stones and sand were seen falling straight onto the road due to which all vehicular movement had to be halted.

No injuries have been reported.

#WATCH Maharashtra | Amid heavy rains, landslide near Thane's Mumbra bypass road. No injuries reported pic.twitter.com/xbQbC6rqPY — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2022

NDRF teams deployed as heavy rainfall continues

Taking into consideration the incessant rainfall, and the threat of floods and landslides, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been in deployed across many part of Maharashtra. A total of 12 NDRF teams have been deployed by the state government in Maharashtra.

Five teams of the National Disaster Response Force have been deployed in Mumbai, while Nagpur, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, and Mahad in Raigad have one NDRF team each. Two NDRF teams have been stationed at Kolhapur. One NDRF team has been deployed at Kalyan, Dombivali, and Thane areas and another one has been deployed at Thane Municipal area.

IMD issues Orange Alert for several districts of Maharashtra

While major cities of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Pune, Raigad and Palghar continue to be battered by heavy rains, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a heavy rain alert for the next two days.

While an 'orange' and a 'yellow' alert have already been issued for Maharashtra, IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas that may trigger floods, waterlogging, and closure of underpasses. Some rain-prone areas such as Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigarh, Ratnagiri, Pune, Sindhudurg, Beed, Jalna, Latur, Parbhani, and many others will remain under the heavy rain alert till July 8.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI, Representative