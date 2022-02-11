Maharashtra: Thousands Including Women Protest In Malegaon In Support Of Hijab; 4 Arrested

Amid the Hijab row controversy, the issue is being spread even to other towns and states, and now the chaos has engulfed Maharashtra, too. Thousands of people had gathered and protested on the call of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, an organisation belonging to Deobandi school of thought, in Nasik District's Malegaon. On Tuesday, in a meeting of top Maulanas of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind under the leadership of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) local MLA Maulana Mufti, it was decided that Friday, February 11, will be celebrated as 'Hijab Day' to protest against the ban.

The orders of Maulana were followed and thousands of people including women wearing black burqas gathered in Malegaon, Maharashtra, without police permission. Four organisers of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind have been booked along with an AIMIM MLA.

Maharashtra's Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, on February 10, had urged people to not organise any such protest as nothing related to the incident was witnessed in Maharashtra. "I appeal to people to not stage unnecessary protests on such issues. The incident has happened in some other state, we should not protest over it here. I appeal to people to maintain peace," he said.

Hijab Controversy explodes

The Hijab row has increased multiple folds since a school in Udupi, Karnataka did not allow girls to enter the school wearing a Hijab (Headscarf). Following this, in many places of Karnataka, school girls began protesting against the school authorities by entering schools wearing a Burqa, however, this did not go down well with Hindu students, who took out protests with orange scarves. School authorities and the Karnataka government have a clear stand that any attire other than school uniform will not be entertained inside school premises.

"If one goes to a school or college, the Indian Constitution doesn't get suspended. The Indian Constitution is a living document. They have the right (to wear hijab) as per the Constitution. Many of those girls are wearing hijab from before. No one should have a problem," AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi told Republic Media Network.

A three-judge bench of Karnataka High Court comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice JM Khazi heard the petition filed by Muslim students on Thursday. The three-judge bench decided to re-hear the matter again on Monday, February 14. Till the verdict is out, the High Court has directed students against wearing any religious garments inside the school.

Image: Twitter/@PPLINDIA