Maharashtra: Three Booked For Cheating Man By Mortgaging Fake Jewellery

Police have registered a case against three persons for allegedly cheating a jeweller from Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district to the tune of Rs 1.90 lakh by mortgaging fake jewellery with him for money, an official said on Saturday. The incident took place between July 31 and August 5, wherein the accused told the victim that they needed money for making payment to a hospital, he said.

"One of the accused, identified as Shamsuddin Sheikh, was a regular customer of the jeweller. Sheikh brought two persons to his shop and requested the jeweller to provide loan to the duo against their gold jewellery. Accordingly, the jeweller lent money to them," an official of Khadakpada police station said. The jeweller lent Rs 1.90 lakh to them. But when he checked the jewellery later, he found it to be fake, he said.

The victim then approached the police and lodged a complaint, based on which an offence under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (common intention) was registered against the trio, the official added. The other two accused are identified as Mahesh Kadam and Kunal Telavne, he said, adding that no arrest has been made so far and a probe is on.