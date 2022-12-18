Maharashtra To Have Lokayukta Law On Lines Of Centre's Lokpal; Cabinet To Be Under Ambit

In the Maharashtra government Cabinet meeting that took place on Sunday, December 18, a massive decision was taken. With Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in attendance, the Cabinet gave approval to the Anna Hazare Committee report of introducing Lokayukta on the lines of Lokpal, in Maharashtra.

In a press briefing after the meeting, it was informed that a Bill will be tabled in the Maharashtra Assembly this session to bring about Lokayukta. The Lokayukta will have a team of five people including retired judges. The Chief Minister and the cabinet will be brought under the ambit of the Lokayukta.

Anna Hazare had been consistently demanding that the Lokpal Bill should be enacted in Maharashtra the way the Lokpal Bill was enacted at the Centre. We are going to bring Lokayukta in Maharashtra. The bill will be presented in this session. Work will be done to bring the Chief Minister under the purview of Lokayukta,” Fadnavis said.

Shinde said," We will run the government with complete transparency. We will make Maharashtra corruption free, that's why we have decided to bring Lokayukta law into the state."

