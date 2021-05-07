'Maharashtra To Have Separate Paediatric Task Force For COVID-19 3rd Wave': Rajesh Tope

With the fear of the third wave of COVID-19 looming over India, the Maharashtra government on Friday announced that it is setting up a paediatric task force to create infrastructure for the treatment of children. The setting up of the paediatric task force comes in response to a report submitted by the medical experts suggesting that the third wave could be fatal for children.

Confirming the same, He alth Minister of Maharashtra Rajesh Tope asserted, "A paediatric task force is being set up to tackle the third wave of COVID-19 where children could also get infected." He further added, " We will need new designs for isolation or treatment centres because generally, the mother has to stay with the child."

It is pertinent to mention here that more than 1.30 lakh minors in the state have been infected by coronavirus during the second wave which began around February 15, as per official data.

Third COVID wave 'evitable'

The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare on Friday said that the third wave of the pandemic can be avoided. While addressing a press briefing, Principal Scientific Advisor to Centre Professor K VijayRaghavan asserted that if citizens take strong measures, the third wave may not happen in all places or anywhere at all. This will totally depend on how seriously COVID appropriate behaviour is being followed at the local level. It is notable that it was the Principal Scientific Advisor.

"If we take strong measures, the third wave may not happen in all the places or indeed anywhere at all. It depends much on how effectively the guidance is implemented at the local level, in the states, in districts & the cities everywhere," said the Principal Scientific Advisor."

Third COVID Wave Inevitable In India': PSA

On May 5, the Health Ministry addressed a press conference after the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) released its new guidelines over Testing. Principal Scientific Advisor Raghavan urged the people and the country to be prepared well in advance for the third phase and warned that there is s no clarity when the third phase will occur but is ínveitable.

"A phase three is inevitable, given the higher levels of circulating virus but it is not clear on what time scale this phase three will occur. We should prepare for new waves," said Raghavan.

(Credit-ANI/PTI/Pixabay)