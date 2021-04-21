Maharashtra To Import COVID-19 Vaccines From Abroad, Divert Funds For Large-scale Drive

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government has decided to import COVID-19 vaccines from foreign countries, state health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Tuesday. The government will also divert funds from all the departments to carry out an extensive inoculation drive on the lines of the UK.

"We have decided to cut the expenses of all the departments and divert the funds for vaccine procurement. We will not limit our plans only to the two vaccines that are manufactured in the country (Covishield and Covaxin)," he said.

The state government will bid for vaccines made abroad such as Sputnik-V, Pfizer and Moderna if they are available. "The state's vaccination drive will cover people in the age group of 18 to 45, while people above 45 will be covered under the Centre's drive for which doses will be supplied by the Centre," he said.

Maharashtra faces a shortage of drugs, vaccines

The state is worst-affected by the Coronavirus pandemic in the country with more than 50,000 cases being reported daily in the last two weeks. The second wave of COVID-19 has also led to a shortage of anti-viral Remdisivir drugs, hospital beds and medical oxygen besides vaccines. Various instances of hoarding and black-marketing of Remdesivir injections have also been reported in the state.

On Wednesday, the Tulinj police arrested three accused including a delivery boy and a cloth trader after they were caught red-handed while selling Remdesivir vials at higher than prescribed rates in Mira Road. A complaint was filed by Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police commissioner after the kin of a COVID-19 positive patient in need of the injections.

According to officials, the trio was apprehended from the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road while accepting Rs 13,500 for a single 100 mg vial. Police also seized three bikes along with the vials.

Lockdown 2.0 in Maharashtra?

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government is mulling on imposing another state-wide lockdown to curb the spread of the virus which has claimed over 60,000 lives to date. the Uddhav Thackeray-led government on April 20 conducted a review meeting with the dignitaries of the health department, after which the imposition of a complete lockdown seems likely.

The lockdown, which as per reports, is most likely to kick in from tomorrow, April 21, will be in effect for 15 days, and for this period, the guidelines will be released by the government very soon.

Speaking on the same, the Health Minister of the State Rajesh Tope, said, "We have requested the CM to announce a complete lockdown in the state from tomorrow at 8 pm." Adding that it was the request of all ministers, he added, "It is his decision."

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to states on Tuesday to use lockdown only as a last resort. Stressing the need to "save" India from a lockdown, he opined that the focus should be on micro containment zones instead