Maharashtra To Set Up Control Rooms For Smooth Supply Of Remdesivir Amid COVID Crisis

Officials in Maharashtra said on Sunday, April 11, that the Uddhav Thackeray-led state government has decided to create district-level control rooms to ensure a smooth supply of Remdesivir injections and to prevent hoarding and black-marketing of the drug.

Maharashtra govt set up control rooms for smooth supply of Remdesivir

In a letter dated April 9, Maharashtra's health services commissioner Ramaswami N requested that all district collectors in the state set up control rooms to streamline the supply of the key anti-viral medicine. In the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases, the government has directed the health services commissioner to put in place a separate system to streamline the supply of Remdesivir.

Also, in light of a shortage of Remdesivir in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Union minister Nitin Gadkari has called up Sun Pharma's CEO to arrange for 10,000 injections in the city. Gadkari also urged Nagpur residents to follow all COVID-19 prevention guidelines.

Shortage of Remdesivir in Maharashtra

On Saturday, April 10, Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat said there was a shortage of Remdesivir injections and that vaccine doses were in short supply. On Thursday, the state government set a price limit of Rs 1,100 to Rs 1,400 per vial for Remdesivir and cautioned against hoarding and black marketing.

Remdesivir injections are in high demand in Maharashtra, where COVID-19 cases are on the rise. Remdesivir is a critical antiviral drug in the fight against Coronavirus, especially in adults with serious complications.

According to the Union Health Ministry, in Maharashtra, there have been 55,411 new COVID-19 incidents, 53,005 recoveries, and 309 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases currently stands at 33,43,951. There are currently 5,38,160 active cases, and 27,48,153 patients recovered. In the state, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 57,638 people. However, In India reported 1,52,879 new infections and 839 deaths in the last 24 hours. The country's gross caseload was 1,33,58,805 cases. Meanwhile, on Sunday, 90,584 people recovered from the deadly virus, bringing the total number of cases recovered to 1,20,81,443. In addition, the virus has claimed the lives of 1,69,275 people so far.

(with inputs from PTI)

Picture Credit: ANI