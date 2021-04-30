Maharashtra To 'symbolically' Start Vaccination Drive On May 1 Amid Vaccine Shortage

Marking a 'ceremonial' start of the vaccination, Maharashtra Health minister Rajesh Tope on Friday, said that the state would 'inaugurate the drive on a nominal basis' on Saturday - May 1. This move has been done as per CM Uddhav Thackeray's wishes to start that the vaccination drive on 'Maharashtra day' - May 1. The state has already expressed its inability to start vaccinating 18-44 year olds from May 1 due to the non-availability of vaccines.

Maharashtra to 'ceremonially start' vaccination

Maharashtra CM believes that vaccination must start vaccination from May 1, when Maharashtra Day is celebrated. So just for the inauguration, we will start a nominal vaccination drive on that day: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope pic.twitter.com/KEgOnVFsou — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2021

Tope added, "We've vaccinated over 5 lakh people in a day. We have the capacity to vaccinate 13 lakh people in a day. We're number one in vaccination". Vaccination for 18-44-year-olds will happen only after May 20, as additional Covishield doses are not available till that date. The Co-WIN portal which opened registration for those above 18 years, only allows registration as most states will be unable to begin vaccination of 18-44-year-olds as they have run out of stock. Mumbai Mayor Kishori too has estimated that Mumbai will begin vaccinating those between 18-44 years by May 15, when fresh vaccine stocks are available.

She added, "Vaccination drive is also on. We are giving first priority to 2nd dose. Today we wrote to Centre regarding vaccination registration to be done manually as well. The Covid cases are on a constant decline, but we are not complacent.

Finally, the Maharashtra cabinet announced that it will provide free vaccines to 5.71 crore beneficiaries aged between 18-45 years as India gears up for the third phase of the inoculation drive from May 1. While minister Nawab Malik had already announced the same on Sunday, there was confusion after Congress opposed the announcement, saying the decision will be taken by CM Uddhav Thackeray. The govt has floated a global tender to attract international vaccines as part of the state's immunisation drive. As of date Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar, J&K, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Telangana and Sikkim have announced free vaccines to all adults above 18. India has administered 15,12,44,226 vaccine doses till date, of which 2,63,41,135 have recieved the second dose.