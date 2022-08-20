Maharashtra To Take ₹4,000 Crore Loan From ADB To Set Up Medical Colleges In 12 Districts

Maharashtra will take a Rs 4,000 crore loan from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for setting up medical colleges in 12 districts of the state. It’s important to note that the proposal for the same had been approved since the last 2-3 years, however, due to lack of funds, no progress was made towards creating the necessary infrastructure and the associated works. Moreover, the 12 districts currently don't have a single operating medical college.

Maharashtra to receive funds from ADB

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had called a meeting of the Medical Education department on August 20, which was also attended by the representatives of the Asian Development Bank. There are 12 districts in the state without a single medical college. They have been approved for certain places, however, without any progress. Thus, Asian Development Bank has agreed to provide monetary help to set up these colleges.

“The ADB will provide about $500mn (Rs 4,000 Crore) loan for setting up medical colleges in Jalgaon, Satara, Alibaug, Sindhudurg, Usmanabad, Parbhani, Amravati, Ratnagiri, Gadhchiroli, Bhandara, Ambernath and Nashik Super Speciality hospital. The state will soon complete the technical procedures to receive the funds,” informed Girish Mahajan, Minister for Medical Education, Sports and Youth Affairs, Maharashtra. He added that these projects have been approved since the last 2-3 years, however, they couldn't materialise due to scarcity of adequate funds.

Deadline to complete the projects

Mahajan said that the target is to complete all of these projects within the next two years. “The funds have to be made available in the next two years. Jalgaon was announced as a medical hub, however, no concrete action was taken to make it a reality. During our government, the process of tendering, releasing work orders, groundbreaking was done but not a single brick has been installed in the last 2-3 years,” he said taking a swipe at the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Image: ANI/@girishdmahajan