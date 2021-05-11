Maharashtra To Treat 'Black Fungus' Mucormycosis Free Amid 2k Cases; Odisha Reports First

At least eight COVID-19 survivors have died due to Mucormycosis in Maharashtra while 2000 such patients are undergoing treatment for the rare fungal infection, said Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday. He said that the state government is creating special wards for these patients.

"Mucormycosis patients will be treated for free under Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana. Over 2,000 cases have been reported and 8 people have died of this infection in the state so far. We are making special wards for these patients," Tope told ANI.

The Health Minister on Monday announced free treatment of Mucormycosis patients under the state government's flagship medical insurance scheme -- Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana. Patients will be treated free of cost at 1,000 hospitals across the state. The announcement was made in light of the high cost of medicines for the treatment of the infection.

Mucormycosis or 'black fungus' is a growing concern in COVID-19 patients in India. The disease that is strongly linked to diabetes can lead to blackening or discolouration over the nose, blurred or double vision, chest ache, difficulty in breathing and coughing blood. It is found in COVID-19 patients with comorbidities. Diabetic patients undergoing treatment for Coronavirus can be severely impacted by the medication as it can be worsened due to steroids like dexamethasone.

Black Fungus has been seen as a post-coronavirus complication seen in COVID-19 survivors and has been on the rise in Gujarat, even crossing the 100-mark. The State governments have also set up separate wards for the treatment of Black Fungus.

Odisha reports first case of mucormycosis

Meanwhile, Odisha also reported its first case of Mucormycosis on Monday in a 71-year-old COVID-19 patient with a history of uncontrolled diabetes. The patient, a resident of the Jajpur district, was admitted to a leading private hospital in the state capital. He was in home isolation after testing positive and had reported swelling in the eyes and blackish discharge from the nose on May 8, officials said.

Uncontrolled diabetes, Mellitus cancers, organ transplant, long-term corticosteroid and immunosuppressive therapy and HIV/AIDS increase the risk of black fungus, the Union health ministry said in a statement. A drop in immunity due to the steroids used in Coronavirus treatment can be a triggering factor in some cases of the disease, but it is still uncommon, it added.

(With inputs from agency)