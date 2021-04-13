Maharashtra Traders' Body Chief Seeks Permission 'to Sell A Kidney' As Shops Remain Shut

Lamenting on being left out from Maharashtra govt's COVID relief package, Chamber of Associations of Maharashtra Industry and Trade (CAMIT) Secretary Mitesh Mody on Tuesday issued a statement asking 'permission to sell one kidney' to fund for their expenditures. With all shops other than essential services remaining shut, Mody alleged that the state govt had extended direct benefits only to its 'votebanks' and not traders. Maharashtra government has imposed a state-wide curfew to tackle COVID-19 which will come into force on April 14 to 1 May 2021.
"We, Traders, Shopkeepers and MSMEs have always supported Centre and state government to curb the spread of Corona Virus and were expecting that, at least after talking to Trade representatives and understanding their difficulties and challenges due to lock down this time, and state government will reciprocate by extending actual relief to Traders, small businessmen, shopkeepers and MSMEs. But they failed. They just made sure that their vote bank gets direct benefits but traders don't as they don't consider traders as their vote bank. If the government doesn't declare actual relief in traders account for the period of Lockdown based on their last 3years IT returns, please give us official permission to sell our " ONE KIDNEY " so that we can pay GST, Staff Salary, Office and warehouse rents, Bank EMIs, Interest, Medical Expenses, Household expenses, Electricity Bills, Maintenance Bills, IT, Profession Tax and other government dues," read the statement by Mody.
The government has unveiled a financial package of Rs.5,400 crore to help persons who will be directly impacted by the restrictions. 7 crore beneficiaries under the food security scheme will get 3 kg of wheat and 2 kg of rice for free for one month and the Shiv Bhojan thali will be provided for free. Additionally, the Maharashtra government shall provide Rs.1,500 each to 12 lakh registered construction workers and 5 lakh registered hawkers. While tribal families shall be paid Rs.2000 under the Khavti scheme, Rs.3,300 crore are being spent on district-level schemes in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Maharashtra 'Break the Chain guidelines'
- State-wide section 144 has been imposed and night curfew from 8 PM to 7 AM
- No one to move in public places without valid reasons, except people in essential services
- All public transport open fully - Autos: driver +2 ; taxi: driver + 50%, bus: full seating occupancy only
- All offices to work from home except: central, state and local govts, co-op, state and pvt banks, offices of advocates - but no visitors to such offices
- Private vehicles can ply only for emergency, essential services
- All restaurants, bars shut - only home delivery allowed
- All manufacturing units needed for essential services to remain operational with full capacity. Units that cannot stop immediately and cannot restart immediately may continue with a maximum of 50% workforce. Moreover, units providing accommodation to their labour in the same campus or in an isolated campus, may continue to work
- Street hawkers to be allowed from 7 AM to 8 PM - but only for takeaways
- Newspapers, magazines can be printed and circulated - only home delivery allowed
- Entertainment places like cine-plex, theatres, Amusement Parks/ Arcades/ Video Game Parlours, water parks, gyms, auditoriums, clubs, swimming pools, sports complexes, shooting for films, beaches, gardens, open spaces all shut
- All shops, malls, shopping centers not performing essential sevices shut
- All saloons, beauty parlours and Spa would remain closed
- Religious places shut but staff is allowed to function
- Schools and colleges shut, Pvt coaching classes - Exceptions include students of 10th and 12th, staff
- No religious, social, cultural or political functions allowed. District collectors allowed to give permissions for political gatherings where polls are to be held. Attendees capped at 200 if 50% whichever is less.
- Marriages allowed only with 25 people present - all staff to have COVID-ve certificate
- Funerals allowed with 20 people
- E-commerce allowed delivery of essential goods and services
- Co-operative housing societies - more than 5 cases will be taken as 'micro-containment' areas
- Construction activity allowed on sites where labourers are living onsite
