Maharashtra Traders' Body Chief Seeks Permission 'to Sell A Kidney' As Shops Remain Shut

Lamenting on being left out from Maharashtra govt's COVID relief package, Chamber of Associations of Maharashtra Industry and Trade (CAMIT) Secretary Mitesh Mody on Tuesday issued a statement asking 'permission to sell one kidney' to fund for their expenditures. With all shops other than essential services remaining shut, Mody alleged that the state govt had extended direct benefits only to its 'votebanks' and not traders. Maharashtra government has imposed a state-wide curfew to tackle COVID-19 which will come into force on April 14 to 1 May 2021.

CAMIT lament on being left out from COVID relief package

"We, Traders, Shopkeepers and MSMEs have always supported Centre and state government to curb the spread of Corona Virus and were expecting that, at least after talking to Trade representatives and understanding their difficulties and challenges due to lock down this time, and state government will reciprocate by extending actual relief to Traders, small businessmen, shopkeepers and MSMEs. But they failed. They just made sure that their vote bank gets direct benefits but traders don't as they don't consider traders as their vote bank. If the government doesn't declare actual relief in traders account for the period of Lockdown based on their last 3years IT returns, please give us official permission to sell our " ONE KIDNEY " so that we can pay GST, Staff Salary, Office and warehouse rents, Bank EMIs, Interest, Medical Expenses, Household expenses, Electricity Bills, Maintenance Bills, IT, Profession Tax and other government dues," read the statement by Mody.

The government has unveiled a financial package of Rs.5,400 crore to help persons who will be directly impacted by the restrictions. 7 crore beneficiaries under the food security scheme will get 3 kg of wheat and 2 kg of rice for free for one month and the Shiv Bhojan thali will be provided for free. Additionally, the Maharashtra government shall provide Rs.1,500 each to 12 lakh registered construction workers and 5 lakh registered hawkers. While tribal families shall be paid Rs.2000 under the Khavti scheme, Rs.3,300 crore are being spent on district-level schemes in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maharashtra 'Break the Chain guidelines'