Maharashtra: Two Leopard Cubs Found On Farm Reunited With Mother In Gondia

Two leopard cubs found on a sugarcane farm were reunited with their mother in Maharashtra's Gondia district, a forest official said on Friday.

The cubs were found on Thursday morning on a farm in Bhiwakhidki village, around 6 km from Navagaon, in Arjuni Morgaon tehsil, assistant conservator of forest (Navegaon) Dada Raut said.

A rapid response team reached the scene and took the cubs to a veterinarian, he said.

Trap cameras were installed and the cubs were kept in a plastic crate. The forest personnel waited for the leopardess to return. The animal returned around 6.30 pm and took the cubs away, the official said.

