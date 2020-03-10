Maharashtra: Two More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Pune, Number Rises To 4

Two more people from Pune tested positive for the Coronavirus on Tuesday, district collector Naval Kishore Ram said.

It takes the number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in Pune district as well as in Maharashtra to four.

One of them is related to the two confirmed coronavirus patients and had returned from Dubai with them, while the other is the driver of the cab in which the family had travelled from the Mumbai airport to Pune, he said. The condition of all of them was stable and they were undergoing treatment in the isolation ward of civic-run Naidu Hospital, Ram added.

Read - Karnataka CM confirms 4 positive cases of coronavirus; 1,048 identified for observation

Earlier, Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said the two Covid-19 patients were part of a group of 40 people which landed at Mumbai airport on March 1 from Dubai and had taken an Ola cab to Pune.

"When the two reached Mumbai, they did not show any symptoms and Dubai is not on the list of coronavirus affected regions," he said.

Read - 6 fresh coronavirus cases reported in Kerala; schools, theatres to remain closed till month-end

"The Ola cab driver and three family members of the two patients have been admitted in Naidu hospital and their samples sent to NIV for testing. The list of 40 people who were with the two patients has been received and respective district authorities have been told to carry out their medical examination," he said.

Read - Crucial 48 hours for Kerala ahead as multiple Coronavirus test results awaited

Mhaisekar said a team comprising officials of Pune Municipal Corporation, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation and district police has been formed to trace people who may have come in contact with these two Covid-19 patients after they arrived here.

He said isolation facilities, comprising 200 beds, have been created in 21 places, and private practitioners have been directed to report patients with a history of foreign travel.

A senior official on Monday had said the duo started showing symptoms only on March 8 after which they approached doctors, following which their samples were sent for testing.

Read - UN report says coronavirus crisis could cost world up to $2 trillion

(with inputs from PTI)