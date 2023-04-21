Last Updated:

Maharashtra: Unidentified People Hacked Nashik Civic Body's Website Today, Probe On

"The NMC website was hacked into this morning. However, the data has been recovered and the site is being monitored now. A probe has been initiated in the matter,” deputy municipal commissioner Vijaykumar Munde said. 

General News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
Representative Image

Image: ANI


 Unidentified persons hacked into the official website of the civic body in Maharashtra's Nashik city on Friday, an official said. The website of the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) was hacked into and messages were posted on the site, he said.

“The NMC website was hacked into this morning. However, the data has been recovered and the site is being monitored now. A probe has been initiated in the matter,” deputy municipal commissioner Vijaykumar Munde said. 

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT