Mumbai Hit With Unseasonal Rain Coupled With Thunderstorm; Waterlogging In Low Lying Areas

Unseasonal rain coupled with lightning and thunderstorm lashed parts of Mumbai in the wee hours of Thursday, bringing some respite from the hot and humid weather in the city, civic officials said.

The island city and eastern suburbs received light rain, while the western suburbs witnessed heavy showers with lightning and thunder between 1 am to 2 am, they said.

#WATCH| Maharashtra: Waterlogging in parts of Mumbai after rain



(Visuals from Western Express Highway & JVLR) pic.twitter.com/pI1ViXNQ7X — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2023

The Malwani fire station and Goregaon recorded 21 mm rainfall each, Borivali fire station 19 mm, HBT Trauma Care Hospital (Jogeshwari) 17 mm, Marol fire station 14 mm and Kandivali fire station 12 mm, an official said.

Due to intense rain for a brief period, there was accumulation of water in some low lying areas.

The civic body said there was no complaint of heavy waterlogging anywhere in the city and suburbs.

According to some citizens, thunderstorm and strong winds hit parts of Mumbai and as a result, trees and branches fell in some areas like Marol. The tin sheets of some houses were also blown away by the wind in Marol.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), there was no report of any injury due to the rain.

The public transport services, including the local trains and BEST buses, were running normally in the city and suburbs.