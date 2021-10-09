Maharashtra: VHP, Bajrang Dal stage protests against Srinagar killings

Nagpur, Oct 9 (PTI) Activists of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Bajrang Dal on Saturday staged a protest here in Maharashtra against the killing of a school principal and a teacher in Srinagar by terrorists.

An effigy of terrorism was burnt by protesters. The VHP said it staged demonstrations at 127 places across the Vidarbha region in east Maharashtra during the day.

VHP's 'Prant Mantri' Govind Shende said Hindus and Sikhs are being targeted by Islamic extremists. Such incidents increased after the Taliban took charge of Afghanistan, he claimed.

"Kashmiri Pandits are being forced to leave their homes by terrorists. Separatists are upset after the Centre repealed sections 370 and 35A and brought Kashmir into the mainstream," Shende said.

A woman principal and a teacher were shot dead at point-blank range inside a government school in the heart of the city on Thursday. PTI COR NSK NSK

