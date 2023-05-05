Maharashtra: Water Crisis Deepens In Nashik, Lives Risked To Fetch Water From 70ft Well

As Nashik district in Maharashtra is reeling under an intense water crisis, people are risking their lives to fetch water from the wells. The extreme heatwave conditions in parts of the state, and a constant reduction in the underground water table, have led people in various villages in Nashik to take desperate measures for acquiring water from the wells. In visuals accessed by news agency ANI, villagers in the Gangodwari village, Peth Taluka, were seen descending into a 70-feet-deep well to fill water into their buckets and also helping fellow villagers meet their requirements.

However, this is not the first time that the water crisis has hit the Gangodwari village. "In our village, this water crisis is going on for the last 10 years almost...women put their lives in danger and enter into this well, there is always fear of falling. They (women) at times come during the night also," said Mohan Gawli, Sarpunch, Gangodwari village.

People walk 2 km to get water

In another village Bordhapada in Nashik, people are walking 2 km to fetch water from a well, amid a water crisis in the area. The wells in the village have gone dry and thus the villagers have to walk and get the water from a place down the hill, said one of the locals.

"There are 2 wells in our village but they have dried up so we have to fetch water from the bottom of the hill which is 2 km away," said a tribal woman. "Many women suffer injuries while going there. We demand the administration to give us water facility as soon as possible," she added.

Water stock in Mumbai lakes plummets

The water availability in major lakes in the capital Mumbai has also reached 23.44 percent, hinting towards a water crisis in the city in the coming days. Earlier in April, Mumbai faced a 15% water cut nearly for three weeks after a tunnel got punctured in Thane.

However, there are no plans by the city civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to impose a water cut in the coming days. The Municipal Corporation has demanded from the state government to permit them to acquire water from other lakes.