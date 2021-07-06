Maharashtra Woman Claims She 'regained' Eyesight After Getting Covshield Vaccine

Doing away with hesitancy, India has been achieving a new feat every day as far as COVID vaccine coverage is concerned, and amid all this, a few particular cases have also come to light. In one such peculiar case, a 70-year-old woman from Maharashtra has claimed that she partially regained her lost eyesight after taking the Covishield jab.

The woman in question, Mathurabai Bidve from Maharashtra’s Washim district, lost her eyesight to cataract nine years ago. The disease caused her iris to turn white, and she lost sight in both eyes. However, the very next day after she took the first dose of Covishield on June 26, she claimed that she got back thirty to forty percent of her sight in one eye, a leading news channel reported.

There is, however, no scientific backing to prove the same.

Man develops magnetic power after vaccination

In another peculiar case, a man in Nashik has claimed that he had developed magnetic powers after vaccination. In a video that went viral, the man- identified as 71-year-old Arvind Sonar, can be heard saying that metal objects were easily sticking on his body. The family in an interview with a news channel later made it clear that they didn't make the video to spread misleading information about the vaccine, adding they never claimed vaccines were the reason for the strange phenomenon.

Sonar's son Jayant said, "We knew it was not really the vaccine as these objects did not stick to my mother's body. We wanted to understand what is happening as my father is diabetic, so we spoke to a few people, and the media heard about it. We only said we tried it out to see as per what the message stated but have not claimed it to be due to the vaccination."

Apart from the peculiar cases, India has also recorded a few adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI). As per data released by the Central government, a little over 26,000 cases of adverse events and 488 deaths linked to post-vaccination complications between January 16 and June 7 have been recorded.

(Credit-pti/pixabay)