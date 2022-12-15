Last Updated:

Maharashtra: Woman Killed By Tiger; 50 Dead In Chandrapur This Year In Big Cat Attacks

A 50-year-old woman was mauled to death by a tiger in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Thursday afternoon, a forest department official said.

Swaroopa Teletiwar was killed when she was plucking cotton in a field near Khadi village in Saoli range, some 60 kilometres from here, Chief Conservator of Forests Prakash Lonkar said.

In all, 50 persons have died this year in the district in attacks by big cats, another official said.

Forty-four of the attacks were by tigers and six by leopards, he said.

