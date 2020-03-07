Maharashtra: Women Officers Deployed In Remote Areas Of Maoist-affected Gadhchiroli

From managing police stations to carrying out entire train operations, women across the country are standing on par with the men to script a new chapter in women empowerment. In a similar incident to promote gender equality, women troops of Gadchiroli Police have been deployed deep inside the Maoist affected areas of Gadchiroli.

Speaking highly of the women in the force, Shailesh Balkawade Superintendent of Police said, "Wherever we have armed posts and police stations in Gadchiroli, it has the participation of women. Women are deployed in short-range and long-range patrolling. These women forces play a crucial role in all the operations of the security forces."

"It's a challenge, of course, it is risky, but we have the will and courage. There is no man or woman in security forces but only soldiers," said one of the women troops dismissing the notion of gender inequality in the Armed forces.

On Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also lauded the women officers of the Border Security Forces (BSF) for their 'commitment and dedication' with a hashtag of 'SheInspiresUs'.

Brave @BSF_India women personnel securing our borders with utmost commitment and dedication.



The entire nation salutes their valour. #SheInspiresUs pic.twitter.com/jYLC1JmIs5 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 6, 2020

The Government along with several Ministries including the Ministry of Women and Child Development is promoting a campaign to celebrate International Women’s Day with a hashtag #SheInspiresUs. The campaign which was started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, launched a week prior to women's day will culminate on Sunday with PM Modi giving up his social media to inspiring women.

