Maharashtra's Active COVID-19 Tally Climbs To 2.15 Lakh; 1.84 Crore Samples Tested So Far

In a heartening development, Maharashtra witnessed a dip of over 5000 daily COVID-19 cases on March 22 with 24,645 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus. On Monday, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 25,04,327. At present, there are 2,15,241 active cases in the state. With 19,463 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 22,34,330. With Mumbai recording 3260 cases in the day, it remains a major novel coronavirus hotspot in the state.

58 deaths — 12 from Mumbai, 10 from Mumbai, 6 from Nashik, 4 each from Amravati and Pimpri Chinchwad, three from Aurangabad, two each from Vasai Virar, Raigad, Latur and Gondia and one each from Wardha, Satara, Ahmednagar, Mira Bhayandar and Navi Mumbai were reported on Monday. Out of the total deaths reported in the day, 44 occurred in the last 48 hours, 6 in the last week and the rest from the period before. Until now, a total of 53,457 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19.

So far, 1,84,62,030 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 10,63,077 persons are under home quarantine, 11,092 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 13.56 per cent, 89.22 per cent and 2.13 per cent respectively.

COVID-19 vaccination in Maharashtra

On January 3, the Drugs Controller General of India approved COVISHIELD and COVAXIN for restricted emergency use. Manufactured by the Serum Institute of India with technology transfer from Oxford University-AstraZeneca, COVISHIELD is a Recombinant Chimpanzee Adenovirus vector vaccine with its overall efficacy of 70.42 per cent. On the other hand, COVAXIN is a Whole Virion Inactivated Corona Virus Vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR and NIV. On January 16, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray launched the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state and inaugurated the vaccination centre at BKC. While a total of 40,49,087 persons have been inoculated in Maharashtra so far, 6,19,937 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.