Maharashtra's Active COVID-19 Tally Drops To 1.47 Lakh; Case Fatality Rate At 3.4%

On Wednesday, August 12, Maharashtra recorded 12,712 novel coronavirus cases, propelling the state's COVID-19 tally to 5,48,313. At present, there are 1,47,513 active cases in the state. With 13,408 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 3,81,843.

344 deaths- 50 from Mumbai, 30 from Pune, 29 from Nagpur, 26 from Nashik, 19 from Kolhapur, 16 each from Latur and Jalgaon, 15 from Kalyan-Dombivali, 14 from Sangli, 11 each from Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur and Mira Bhayandar, 10 from Nanded, 9 from Palghar, 8 from Satara, 7 each from Osmanabad and Parbhani, 6 from Ahmednagar, 4 each from Vasai-Virar, Nandurbar and Amravati, three each from Jalna, Aurangabad, Dhule, Raigad and Navi Mumbai, two each from Ulhasnagar, Malegaon, Ratnagiri, Beed, Akola and Gondia and one each from Chandrapur, Bhandara, Washim, Buldhana, Yavatmal, Hingoli, Bhiwandi and Thane were reported on Wednesday.

Until now, a total of 18,650 persons have died owing to COVID-19. While 10,15,115 persons are under home quarantine, 35,880 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stands at 69.64%, and 3.4% respectively.

COVID-19 crisis in India

Currently, there are 6,43,948 active COVID-19 cases in India while 16,39,599 patients have been discharged and 46,091 fatalities have been reported. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Chief Ministers and representatives of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh via video conferencing to discuss the current situation and plan ahead for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic. He mentioned that almost 80% of the active cases are from the aforesaid 10 states.

During the meeting, the PM stressed the need to urgently ramp up testing in Bihar, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Telangana. He stated that all those who come in contact with an infected person must be traced and tested for COVID-19 within the initial 72 hours. Additionally, PM Modi recounted the experience of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in preparing a roadmap for tackling the pandemic in Delhi and nearby states. On this occasion, the Chief Ministers praised the leadership of the PM and requested further guidance from the Health Ministry for conducting sero-surveillance.

