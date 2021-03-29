Maharashtra's Active COVID-19 Tally Soars To 3.36 Lakh; Recovery Rate Stands At 85.71%

On Monday, March 29, Maharashtra recorded 31,643 novel coronavirus cases taking the State's COVID-19 tally to 27,45,518. At present, there are 3,36,584 active cases in the State. With 20,854 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 23,53,307. With Mumbai recording 5888 cases in the day, it remains a major novel coronavirus hotspot in the state.

102 deaths — 14 from Nagpur, 12 from Mumbai, 8 from Nanded, 7 from Parbhani, 5 each from Kalyan Dombivali, Nashik, Sangli and Amravati, 4 each from Wardha, Latur, Solapur and Navi Mumbai, three each from Pune, Beed and Akola, two each from Bhandara, Ahmednagar, Malegaon and Thane were reported on Monday. Out of the total deaths reported in the day, 85 occurred in the last 48 hours, 14 in the last week and the rest from the period before. Until now, a total of 54,283 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19.

So far, 1,94,95,189 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 16,07,415 persons are under home quarantine, 16,614 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 14.08 per cent, 85.71 per cent and 1.98 per cent respectively.

Novel coronavirus inoculation in Maharashtra

On January 3, the Drugs Controller General of India approved COVISHIELD and COVAXIN for restricted emergency use. Manufactured by the Serum Institute of India with technology transfer from Oxford University-AstraZeneca, COVISHIELD is a Recombinant Chimpanzee Adenovirus vector vaccine with its overall efficacy of 70.42 per cent. On the other hand, COVAXIN is a Whole Virion Inactivated Corona Virus Vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR and NIV. On January 16, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray launched the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state and inaugurated the vaccination centre at BKC. While a total of 52,35,606 persons have been inoculated in Maharashtra so far, 7,21,196 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.